There are 138 schools systems in Alabama. 124 of them are the same size or smaller than Marshall County with its six thousand students. In other words, what applies to Marshall county applies to most of the school systems in the state.

This week in Leadership Perspectives, Steve Johnson spoke with Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley to talk about some of the biggest issues in education.

Watch the full interview here in two parts:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video