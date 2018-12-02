Improvements coming to Nance Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - If you've ever driven at the intersection of Nance and Pettus Road, then you know how dangerous the intersection could be.

"In each district, there are roads of high concern," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. "A lot of times the commissioners will evaluate curves or roads that historically have higher numbers of accidents."

The Madison County Commission is taking a closer look at the intersection to see what they can do to make it safer. The commission has approved funding for an open-graded friction course treatment.

"Whenever the roads are a little slippery after a rain or whatever it might be, this surface is a little bit more gritty and will allow better traction, but it's generally used in curves and things like throughout people's commute on city and county roads," Strong said.

Strong says they've tried using reflectors and warning signs regarding the sharp curve, but they're still seeing accidents.

There's something they ask you to do to help too.

"The biggest thing is to encourage people to use caution, slow down whenever you see these curves," Strong said.

Strong hopes this treatment will make drivers feel more comfortable, and, of course, he wants to see fewer wrecks in the area.