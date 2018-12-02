× Hillsboro man dies in Lawrence County crash

HILLSBORO, Ala. – One person died in a wreck in Hillsboro on Sunday evening.

It happened at 7:15 p.m. on County Road 438 in Lawrence County, one mile east of Hillsboro.

According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Larry Donnell Stover, 62, was killed when his vehicle ran off the road, flipped over, and struck a tree.

Authorities pronounced Stover dead at the scene.

No other information was available. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate what happened.