Hillsboro man dies in Lawrence County crash
HILLSBORO, Ala. – One person died in a wreck in Hillsboro on Sunday evening.
It happened at 7:15 p.m. on County Road 438 in Lawrence County, one mile east of Hillsboro.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Larry Donnell Stover, 62, was killed when his vehicle ran off the road, flipped over, and struck a tree.
Authorities pronounced Stover dead at the scene.
No other information was available. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate what happened.
34.639258 -87.191683