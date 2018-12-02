Don’t get used to the warmth: Another blast of cold air on the way!

A cold front passed through the Tennessee Valley Saturday, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to north Alabama and southern Tennessee. As much as half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell from Saturday morning through the midnight hour Saturday night.

However, the “cold front” won’t have much “cold” behind it for Sunday, as the majority of the cold air remains limited to the Great Plains.

As a result, temperatures will climb again Sunday afternoon into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies, but don’t get used to the warm weather! Not only will temperatures fall back to “reality” (mid-50s) on Monday, but they will fall another 10 to 15 degrees (low to mid 40s) Tuesday through Thursday!

Drier, but COLDER front arrives Monday

Late Sunday evening through Monday morning, the clouds will return as our next cold front approaches from the north. This new cold front will struggle to produce much rainfall, but it will bring a much colder airmass to the Tennessee Valley.

Monday morning temperatures will fall into the mid 40s, but daytime highs will struggle to climb into the 50s under a cloudy sky and steady west to northwest wind.

Daytime high temperatures will continue the downward trend on Tuesday and Wednesday as thermometers will remain limited in the low to mid 40s. But that’s only half the picture!

Morning lows will also tumble from the 50s on Sunday to the mid 20s on Thursday! That is a 20+ degree drop from the beginning of the week to the end as an area of arctic high pressure settles into the Tennessee Valley.

Clear skies and light winds mean frosty cold temperatures for the middle portion of the week — expect a hard freeze Wednesday and Thursday nights, so be sure to protect building pipes as well as bring in the pets and plants!

Will it be cold enough to snow next weekend??!!

As of this writing, forecast models continue to waver between “snowmageddon” to “cold but liquid rain”. Recent model guidance has also ran the gamut of mid-30s for Saturday to upper 50s/low 60s for the same time period! We’ll continue to monitor this weekend’s “will it or won’t it” situation — be sure to check the WHNT News 19 forecast discussion for updates!