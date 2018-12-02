× Crossville Police: Man dies following stabbing, 1 in custody

CROSSVILLE, Ala. – A man is dead after a stabbing, Crossville Police said Sunday.

Police said it happened at a home on Main Street around 1 p.m. Police responded to the scene and said two men were at the home at the time one stabbed the other.

The exact circumstances of the stabbing have not been released, but police said the victim died on the way to the hospital for treatment. WHNT News 19 is still working to learn the victim’s name.

Austin Gilbert is now in custody, according to law enforcement. Police have not yet said what he may be charged with.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is working the case and continues to investigate.

WHNT News 19 is still tracking information about this story. Please refresh this page for updates.