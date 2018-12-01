Recap of Alabama Crimson Tide SEC Championship win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - It was the rematch we have been waiting for since January, same team, same venue, but different stage.

We haven't seen Alabama with their backs against the wall all season long, but we saw that today. The Tide responded to the challenge.

Nick Saban and his team taking on the Georgia Bulldogs with the winner going to the College Football Playoff.

In the first quarter, the Tide knocking on the end zone. Tua Tagovailoa drops back to pass. He'll look to the end zone and it is intercepted by Richard Lecounte. That is only the third interception by Tagvailoa all season. He would throw two in this game.

Later in the quarter, Jake Fromm, standing tall in the pocket fires it to the end zone and there's Isaac Nauta on the 20 yard pass and catch for the score. Georgia strikes first and would lead 7-0.

The Crimson Tide would answer back on the ensuing possession Josh Jacobs takes the hand off and finds the hole and makes his way down to the one yard line. He would punch it in for the score a few plays later and the game would be tied at 7.

Next drive for the bulldogs, the hand off goes to Deandre Swift who breaks a few tackles and fights his way into the end zone for the 7-yard score.

Later in the half, Alabama, down 21-7, Josh Jacobs fumbles the ball and regains possession in the end zone.... The play is reviewed and was ruled a touchdown. Alabama would trail at the half 21-14 with only 35 yards passing from Tagovailoa.

In the second half, Georgia's first possession Jake Fromm drops back and fires end zone and hits Riley Ridley for the 23 yard score.... Georgia goes up 28-14. The Crimson Tide down just 7 after a Tagovailoa touchdown to Jaylen Waddle; however, Tagovailoa would have to be helped off the field after injuring his ankle and he would not return.

Jalen Hurts enters the game to the rescue and you couldn't have scripted this any better. Hurts rolls out and hits Jerry Jeudy for the 10 yard score which ties the ball game.

Georgia would face fourth down from mid field and then goes for a fake punt. It goes to backup quarterback Justin Fields and he's swarmed by the Crimson Tide. They would take over on downs with under two minutes to go in this game....

When Alabama gets the ball back, Hurts calls his own number with 15 yards out and he scored the game winning touchdown. Alabama back on top of the SEC, winning a thriller against Georgia, 35-28.

Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban had high praise for Hurts and his team.

"Well, I guess that I can say wow. I think our players showed a tremendous amount of credit for the resiliency they showed in the game. The competitive spirit they never gave up in the game they kept fighting. I'm very proud of Jalen. He got an opportunity at the end of the game. I told him this is your time and he certainly took advantage of it," said Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban.

"It kind of feels like I'm breaking my silence. You know I haven't said anything all year. You know this team has worked really hard. In the off season, last spring. We know what adversity looks like and sometimes we're going to get hit in the mouth but we know that we're going to respond," said Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"I mean Jalen, he just came in and did his thing. Just like he always does. We needed him to make plays with his legs he did that. Make plays with his arms. He did that. He led us and we won this game," stated Irv Smith Jr.

"It was epic. It was really epic. It was very epic. Georgia has a great offensive line. Great team in general. Everybody in general did their thing and we just had to come out and be physical. And we were just physical. Georgia was a great team," explained Quinnen Williams.

The next time we will see the Crimson Tide, they'll be in the College Football Playoff. It's just a matter of who they will play. The selection show is Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 11 a.m.