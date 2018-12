× Power restored in southwest Decatur after short outage

DECATUR, Ala. – Utility crews have restored power in southwest Decatur.

Power has been restored in SW Decatur @whnt — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) December 2, 2018

According to reports, the power went out in parts of Decatur late Saturday night.

According to a tweet, a loud boom occurred before the lights went out.

Decatur Utilities crews were driving around the neighborhoods attempting to restore power.