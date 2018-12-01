LIVE BLOG: No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia face off in SEC Championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. – The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are competing in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
You can watch the game on WHNT News 19 and stream online by clicking here.
WHNT News 19’s Britton Lynn, Rocco DiSangro, and Olivia Whitmire are in Atlanta to bring you the latest coverage. Follow along with our live blog here:
33.748995
-84.387982
IN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: This will be the second meeting between Alabama and Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, with the other occurring in 2012. It is widely considered one of the greatest SEC Championship Games in history as the contest came down to the final play.
SEC CHAMPIONS: Georgia will be vying for its 14th SEC Championship and second consecutive. Alabama is aiming for its 27th SEC Championship and first since 2016.
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: The game, which started in 1992, is in its 27th year. It was a result of conference expansion, which saw Arkansas and South Carolina become the first members added in SEC history. Over 1.8 million fans have witnessed the pageantry of the game first-hand, with 24 sellouts in its history, including the last 22 consecutive contests. (Only 1993 and 1995 were not). The first two games were played at Legion Field in Birmingham and the game was played at the Georgia Dome from 1994-2016. This will mark the second SEC Championship Game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama comes into the game as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation in the Associated Press and USA Today polls. Georgia is the No. 4-ranked team in the nation. This is the first top five match up in the SEC Championship Game since 2013.
We are under 1 hour until kick off of the SEC Championship game. Alabama (12-0, 8-0 SEC) is the Western Division Champion and the visiting team. Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is the Eastern Division Champion and the home team.
A Georgia elementary school student got a little payback from her Alabama-loving teacher leading up to Saturday’s SEC Championship game. Click here to read more.