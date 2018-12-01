× LIVE BLOG: No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia face off in SEC Championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. – The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are competing in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

You can watch the game on WHNT News 19 and stream online by clicking here.

WHNT News 19’s Britton Lynn, Rocco DiSangro, and Olivia Whitmire are in Atlanta to bring you the latest coverage. Follow along with our live blog here: