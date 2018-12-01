Historically Black sorority fundraising to fight hunger amongst senior citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Members of the local alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. lined Drake Avenue Saturday with one goal in mind:

Raising money to feed senior citizens in Huntsville for the holidays.

"There are a lot of people in Huntsville, Alabama who are hungry. We tend to forget that because some of us are really blessed not to be in that situation," said Rosa Kilpatrick, a member of the sorority. "But there are people that are hungry and without this support they will not have food."

She and fellow members took to the streets to collect donations from passing cars.

They weren't asking for huge donations, and it was clear they were grateful for every cent.

"A penny, quarter or dime. We'll take it every time!" exclaimed one member into traffic.

The Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta said they have a fundraising goal of $6,000.

That money will be donated to Meals on Wheels to ensure that those seniors who depend on the program to eat will have food.

"We want them to have a full stomach all year round, but we want them to have a special full stomach during the holidays," said Kilpatrick. "So my sorors [sorority sisters] and I are out here in red, we want to raise a lot of money so we can fill the gap."

Executive Director of the Food Bank of North Alabama, Shirley Schofield, said feeding the elderly is vital to protecting their health.

"A lot of times food is connected to their health. And if they`re not eating properly it can really mean that they have health concerns," Schofield said.

In North Alabama about 70-percent of people in need of food assistance have high blood pressure. Another 30-percent have diabetes.

These individuals need healthy meals to survive, and members of Delta Sigma Theta say they're determined to take action by collecting one donation at a time.

They are challenging the community to continue to donate, especially members of the eight additional historically black sororities and fraternities.

Members of the Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be accepting donations until Saturday, December 8.