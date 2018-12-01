× Alabama marks first official Rosa Parks Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is marking its first Rosa Parks Day.

Alabama lawmakers earlier this year voted to designate Dec. 1 as a day to honor the civil rights icon.

Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery on Dec. 1, 1955. Her action ignited the yearlong Montgomery bus boycott and helped usher in the civil rights movement.

The day is not a full-fledged state holiday where state offices close, but counties and municipalities can elect to observe Dec. 1 as a holiday.

A number of commemorations were held Saturday.