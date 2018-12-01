Alabama football players react to SEC title win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - Thrilled Alabama fans everywhere are talking about the big win tonight, but no one is happier, or more proud, than the men who made it happen.

Alabama fans lit up Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the final moments of today's SEC Championship game singing 'Rammer Jammer' and 'We are the Champions' and truly taking in what they just witnessed. As the victory confetti fell on the Alabama players, they truly basked in the glory knowing that they were the 2018 SEC Champions."

"It's just the way we're built the way Alabama's built. We're built for the 4th quarter that's the resiliency that we have. The 4th quarter means a lot for us," said Alabama Defensive Tackle Quinnen Williams.

"We're chasing destiny right now. We're chasing history so it's gonna be a sight to see what we can do," explained Josh Jacobs.

"I believe the SEC is the best conference in football and that's one of the best teams and I think that we came out and proved that we can be competitors and do what it took to win," said offensive lineman Jonah Williams

"We knew they were gonna come in and be a great team, which they were we just tried to stay in the game and fight and at the end of the day you see what it did for us," said Jacobs

"A lot of credit goes to Alabama you know they outperformed us in the second half the game had a lot of momentum swings in it up and down up and down back and forth," stated Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart.

As far as the college playoffs go, the Alabama football players just want to say that they're not finished yet.

The College Football Playoff Selection Show starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday.