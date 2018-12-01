× Alabama fan roasts her Georgia-loving student before championship game

A Georgia elementary school student got a little payback from her Alabama-loving teacher leading up to Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

T.J. Stanford posted video on Twitter Friday of her daughter Claire heading into class.

Claire walked into an Alabama-themed classroom Friday morning — the ultimate payback in the friendly rivalry with her teacher.

Claire’s been trolling her teacher throughout the school year on her homework assignments, drawing and writing “Go Dogs” whenever and wherever she can.

Claire has picked the perfect Halloween costume for her Bama teacher! 🎃 👻🐶🐾🔴⚫️ #GoDawgs ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/Tx24sVNuZp — T.J. Stanford (@tjfstanford) October 22, 2018

On her Twitter account, Claire’s mother posted the night before the big payback that she thought something was up.

“Claire’s Bama teacher has been eerily quit this week- pretty sure she’s got something up her sleeve for tomorrow!” she tweeted.

She did — and while some commenters online thought the payback was too much, Claire’s mother tweeted that it was all in good fun.