69-year-old man, 17-year-old boy accused of torturing cat in cage & throwing it into the water

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV ) — A 69-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested and charged with torturing and drowning a cat in West Lafayette.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department Animal Control began investigating on November 26 after they were notified of a video that was posted on social media of someone kicking a cat that was contained in a live trap into a body of water and letting it sink to the bottom.

They determined that the incident was committed at a property in the 2300 block of Sagamore Parkway West and were able to obtain a warrant for the incident.

On November 30, 69-ear-old Walter Kenneth Baldwin turned himself into the sheriff’s department after being notified a warrant was issued against him.

He’s facing the following charges:

-Conspiracy to commit torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal -Torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal -Conspiracy to commit killing a domestic animal w/o owner consent -Killing a domestic animal w/o owner consent

A 17-year-old also faces similar charges in connection with the incident.