× 22 go to hospital after chemical leak at Gadsden plant

GADSDEN, Ala. – Almost two dozen employees of Koch Foods went to the hospital Friday evening after a chemical leak at the plant.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday employees were evacuated from the food plant on Paden Road in Gadsden and evaluated for symptoms of anhydrous ammonia exposure, according to the Etowah County Emergency Management Agency. Crews contained the leak by 7 p.m., officials said.

In total 22 employees were transported to hospitals for evaluation, officials said.

There was never a threat to the general public just the employees on campus, according to the EMA. The plant remained closed overnight.