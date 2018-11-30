× Two plead guilty in Jackson County starving dogs case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Two people charged with starving a pair of dogs at a home in Bryant pleaded guilty Friday.

Helena Michelle Moses and Joseph Lee Fisher were sentenced to 90 days in jail and then two years of probation, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

They were arrested in October when authorities checked the home and found two dogs severely malnourished — one of them to the point where she could barely walk.

The dogs were taken from the couple and are in foster homes, where authorities said they have been doing well and gaining weight. They’re expected to be ready for adoption soon, they said.