Three companies recalling dog food because of elevated Vitamin D levels

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said three dog food makers are recalling some of their products because they could contain elevated levels of vitamin D.

Elm Pet Foods, ANF Pet Inc. and Sunshine Mills Inc. all said some of their products contained higher-than-normal amounts of vitamin D that could lead to vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, and excessive drooling. Higher levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs, the FDA said, including kidney problems.

Dog owners whose pets may have shown some of the symptoms should contact their veterinarian, officials said.

Here are the products being recalled:

ANF Pet Inc.

3 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097231622 Best By: Nov. 23, 2019

7.5 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097203300 Best By: Nov. 20, 2019

Elm Pet Foods

ELM Chicken And Chickpea Recipe (3-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22507-8)

TD2 26 FEB 2019

TE1 30 APR 2019

TD1 5 SEP 2019

TD2 5 SEP 2019

TD2 26 FEB 2019 TE1 30 APR 2019 TD1 5 SEP 2019 TD2 5 SEP 2019 ELM Chicken And Chickpea Recipe (28-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22513-9)

TB3 6 APR 2019

TA1 2 JULY 2019

TI1 2 JULY 2019

TB3 6 APR 2019 TA1 2 JULY 2019 TI1 2 JULY 2019 ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe (40-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22522-9)

TB3 14 Sep 2019

TA2 22 Sep 2019

TB2 11 Oct 2019

Sunshine Mills