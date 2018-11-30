Three companies recalling dog food because of elevated Vitamin D levels
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said three dog food makers are recalling some of their products because they could contain elevated levels of vitamin D.
Elm Pet Foods, ANF Pet Inc. and Sunshine Mills Inc. all said some of their products contained higher-than-normal amounts of vitamin D that could lead to vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, and excessive drooling. Higher levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs, the FDA said, including kidney problems.
Dog owners whose pets may have shown some of the symptoms should contact their veterinarian, officials said.
Here are the products being recalled:
- 3 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097231622 Best By: Nov. 23, 2019
- 7.5 Kg ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 9097203300 Best By: Nov. 20, 2019
- ELM Chicken And Chickpea Recipe (3-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22507-8)
TD2 26 FEB 2019
TE1 30 APR 2019
TD1 5 SEP 2019
TD2 5 SEP 2019
- ELM Chicken And Chickpea Recipe (28-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22513-9)
TB3 6 APR 2019
TA1 2 JULY 2019
TI1 2 JULY 2019
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe (40-pound) – UPC (0-70155-22522-9)
TB3 14 Sep 2019
TA2 22 Sep 2019
TB2 11 Oct 2019
- 14 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00862-0
- 28 LB Evolve® Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00863-7
- 40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10566-0
- 40 LB Sportsman’s Pride® Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-70155-10564-0
- 3.5 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00873-6
- 16 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC: 0-73657-00874-3
- 30 LB Triumph® Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food Bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0