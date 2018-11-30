The Huntsville Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Ballet Company, accompanied by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra, presents The Nutcracker December 7-9 at the Von Braun Center's Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

Set in the 1850s in Huntsville, Alabama, this production of The Nutcracker has a traditional feel thanks to the historical sets and elaborate antebellum-style costumes, as the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra brings Tchaikovsky's score to life.

The ballet company`s seamstresses work for months on the elaborate costumes, which are updated annually. Sets include a filmy front drop that depicts the Quietdale mansion that is located in northeast Huntsville.

Huntsville Ballet Company Artistic Director Phillip Otto worked closely with David Harwell, the theater program director at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, to remake the sets of the annual holiday performance to mark Community Ballet Association`s 50th year.

CBA is the umbrella under which the Huntsville Ballet Company and the Huntsville Ballet School both operate.

The Nutcracker performances will take place:

Friday, December 7 - 7:30pm

Saturday, December 8 - 2:00pm

Saturday, December 8 - 7:30pm

Sunday, December 9 - 1:00pm

Sunday, December 9 - 5:00pm*

(*Benefit Performance without HSO-$15/ticket)

Tickets are available at the Von Braun Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.