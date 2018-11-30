Several thousand lights delight on Barkley Bridge Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This entry comes from comes from 3556 Barkley Bridge Road in Hartselle, and features more than 12,000 pixels animated to music.

The beautiful lights are all over the house and the display even includes a tree, complete with a star on top.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

