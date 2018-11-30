× Riverchase Galleria mall shooting suspect waives extradition during Georgia hearing

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – Dressed in a jumpsuit that read “Fulton County Inmate,” the Riverchase Galleria shooting suspect waived extradition in a Georgia courtroom on Friday. Now, authorities in Alabama have 15 days to pick him up from the Fulton County jail.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 20, of Bessemer, was arrested in Fairburn, Ga., around 9 a.m. Thursday. The judge told Brown if Alabama authorities did not pick him up in that time frame, he would be released but still have an attempted murder warrant for his arrest.

Earlier this week, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is investigating the shooting, said once he is picked up, he will be booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Brown faces a charge for the attempted murder of Brian Wilson, 18, of Birmingham. A 12-year-old girl was the other shooting victim. No one has been charged in connection with that shooting and police have not indicated who they suspect fired the shot that injured her.