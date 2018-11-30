× Local brewery answers Sierra Nevada’s call for Camp Fire relief beer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Collaboration is common among independent brewers, and so is the brewing of charity beers. The deadliest fire in California history has set into motion the largest charitable collaboration ever among the nation’s breweries, and the initiative has been historic.

More than 1,200 breweries have signed on to brew a beer to raise funds for those affected by the Camp Fire in northern California– including Huntsville’s very own Straight to Ale.

“Traditionally, craft brewing has been very community oriented,” noted Straight to Ale’s lead brewer, George Grandinetti. “While we’re not local to California, it’s part of our greater community of the United States, and the brewers are very excited to be helping.”

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., located in Chico, Calif., is spearheading the effort by creating a special beer: The Resilence Butte County Proud IPA. They reached out to the brewing community as a whole to brew it up, and sell it nation-wide.

“They created a recipe that’s an old-school American IPA, very West Coast,” Grandinetti said. “We all can tweak it as needed to our particular system. It’s a great thing, it’s a wonderful feeling, and it’s really part of the heart of being in craft brewing is about.”

The Resilience Butte County Proud IPA will be on tap at Straight to Ale sometime in January, and *ALL* proceeds will go to the relief.