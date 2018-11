× Lincoln County authorities looking for missing teenager

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities are looking for a missing teenager.

Caleb Thomas Bates was last seen leaving Lincoln County High School around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Bates is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about where Bates may be is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821.