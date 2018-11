LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating a missing man with dementia.

Authorities say Bobby ‘Bob’ Hudson of Madison left his home around 2 a.m. in a silver 2007 Hyundai Elantra with Alabama plate AD009.

Hudson was last seen wearing khaki pants, a plaid shirt and white dress shoes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 256-232-0111.