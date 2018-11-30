× Lauderdale County man charged with sexual abuse of a child and producing child pornography

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Lauderdale County man has been indicted on dozens of charges involving sexual abuse of a child and the production of child pornography.

Court records show that Juan Fuentes, 42, faces numerous felonies which include rape, sexual abuse, and the distribution, possession, and production of child pornography.

Fuentes was arrested in June following allegations of rape and sexual abuse of two children under the age of 12.

Investigators say Fuentes was a friend of the victims’ family.

His bond is set at $1.5 million.