× Father of Blossomwood student who took gun to school pleads guilty to federal charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The father of a Blossomwood Elementary School student who accidentally fired a gun inside the school earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Letroy Cole Jr. entered a guilty plea on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Cole’s child took a gun from home to the school in September, police said. While showing the gun to another student in a school bathroom, police said the gun went off, hitting his son in the hand.

Cole originally pleaded not guilty in early October, but changed his plea this week. The maximum penalty for the federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Cole’s sentencing is set for April 9. He is free on bond until sentencing.