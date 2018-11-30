× Decatur Police search for man wanted for multiple warrants, considered to be armed and dangerous

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a wanted man.

Brandon Rashard Lewis, 22, is wanted on several warrants, including robbery.

Police describe Rashard as being 5′ 11″ tall, weighing 150 lbs, and say they consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4660.