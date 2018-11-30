× Decatur Police charge 14-year-old for vandalism at elementary school

DECATUR, Ala. – A 14-year-old has been charged with shooting out windows at Frances Nungester Elementary School.

The Decatur Police Department says that officers responded to the school on November 26 for vandalism. Upon arrival, officers found that several of the windows had been shot out with a pellet gun.

Authorities met with the juvenile on November 30 and arrested them for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

Police confirm the teen is currently being held at the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.