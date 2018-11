Christmas parades kick off the holiday season

Need help getting into the holiday spirit? Multiple Christmas parades are scheduled over the next few weeks. We will continue to update the list as more parades are announced. If you know about a parade in your area, let us know by emailing us at news.department@whnt.com.

Colbert County

Cherokee – Saturday, December 1 at 2 p.m.

– Saturday, December 1 at 2 p.m. Sheffield – Tuesday, December 4 at 6 p.m.

– Tuesday, December 4 at 6 p.m. Lagrange – Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m. Muscle Shoals – Tuesday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

– Tuesday, December 11 at 7 p.m. Leighton – Saturday, December 15 at 6 p.m.

Cullman County

Cullman – Friday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

– Friday, November 30 at 6 p.m. Hanceville – Sunday, December 2 at 3 p.m.

– Sunday, December 2 at 3 p.m. Good Hope – Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

DeKalb County

Valley Head – Saturday, December 1 at 10 a.m.

– Saturday, December 1 at 10 a.m. Rainsville – Sunday, December 2 at 3 p.m.

– Sunday, December 2 at 3 p.m. Fyfee – Saturday, December 8 at 12 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 12 p.m. Ider – Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m. Collinsville – Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m. Sylvania – Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m. Geraldine – Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m. Rainsville – Saturday, December 8 at 3 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 3 p.m. Crossville – Saturday, December 8 at 5 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 5 p.m. Fort Payne – Friday, December 14 at 6 p.m.

– Friday, December 14 at 6 p.m. Henegar – Cancelled

Franklin County

Red Bay – Monday, December 3

– Monday, December 3 Vina – Tuesday, December 4

– Tuesday, December 4 Russellville – Thursday, December 6

– Thursday, December 6 Phil Campbell – Thursday, December 13

Franklin County, TN

Cowan – Saturday, December 1 at 1 p.m.

– Saturday, December 1 at 1 p.m. Decherd – Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

Jackson County

Woodville – Saturday, December 8 at 11 a.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 11 a.m. Bridgeport – Saturday, December 15 at 11:30 a.m.

– Saturday, December 15 at 11:30 a.m. Hollywood – Saturday, December 15 at 3:30 p.m.

– Saturday, December 15 at 3:30 p.m. Flat Rock – Cancelled. Reschedule pending.

Lauderdale County

Florence – Monday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

– Monday, December 3 at 7 p.m. Rogersville – Thursday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

Lawrence County

Courtland – Thursday, November 29 at 6 p.m.

– Thursday, November 29 at 6 p.m. Moulton – Friday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

– Friday, December 7 at 7 p.m. Mt. Hope – Saturday, December 8 at 12 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 12 p.m. Towncreek – Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 6 p.m. Hatton – Sunday, December 9 at 3 p.m.

Limestone County

Athens – Thursday, December 6 at 6 p.m.

– Thursday, December 6 at 6 p.m. Elkmont – Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m. Ardmore – Monday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

Lincoln County, TN

Fayetteville – Sunday, December 2 at 5 p.m.

Madison County

Huntsville – Tuesday, December 4 at 6 p.m.

Marshall County

Asbury – Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

– Sunday, December 2 at 2 p.m. Albertville – Wednesday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m.

– Wednesday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. Arab – Thursday, December 6 at 6 p.m.

– Thursday, December 6 at 6 p.m. Boaz – Friday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m.

– Friday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. Guntersville – Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m. Grant – Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

– Saturday, December 8 at 1 p.m. Douglas – Monday, December 10 at 5:30 p.m.

– Monday, December 10 at 5:30 p.m. Brindlee Mountain – Thursday, December 13 at 5 p.m.

Morgan County