Asbury students get a look at Native American artifacts

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Tennessee Valley Archaeological Research visited Asbury Elementary School on Tuesday, November 27.

As part of Native American Heritage Month, the group visited the school to discuss and display some of the oldest known artifacts in North America.

Some of the artifacts presented included spear points, some of which date back 13,500 years, arrowheads, stone tools, and ceramics.

The students will be completing a writing project to utilize and apply the information they learned.