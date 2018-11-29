Walking tour goes digital in downtown Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – A link to the past is now at your fingertips. For several months, researchers have been developing a walking tour of historic downtown Florence.

They are popping up on numerous businesses: decals with a QR code. Historic preservation consultant Katie Randall helped develop the app for downtown. All you have to do is turn your camera on and place it over the code, and a wealth of information will appear.

“We really wanted to highlight some of Florence’s unique history and some of the unique architecture downtown specifically,” Randall explained. “That’s sort of how it started and has grown from there.”

And the walking tour is not just for visitors. Each of the buildings featured so far, gives insight into Florence’s 200-year history.

“I think a lot of people, even residents of Florence, don’t know exactly what they are walking past everyday. I know that I’m guilty of this myself,” stated Randall. “As we were doing this project we all learned things that we didn’t know about downtown Florence.”

Randall hopes you will take a stroll through downtown Florence in the coming weeks and make the walk a history lesson.

“We kind of see this like a hunt, like a scavenger hunt. Hopefully that will add to the fun,” said Randall.

The OnCell program is funded by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and downtown businesses. There are 17 businesses participating in the initial launch, with more coming on board.