× Town Madison construction blasting rattles nearby residents

MADISON, Ala. – The City of Madison interrupted traffic on I-565 Thursday to blast rock in preparation for the Town Madison shopping center.

We went door to door and spoke with several residents in the neighborhood directly behind the project where the blasting took place.

Cindy Langley’s husband just started a job at Redstone Arsenal, and they moved into a rental home about a month ago.

“We have heard so many wonderful things about Madison, so that`s the reason we relocated here,” said Langley.

Their rental house is next to the project site, and Langley told us the construction has had an affect on their neighborhood.

“I mean there’s a gate to the back of this privacy fence where we are renting and it’s literally only two steps out that back door and the machinery is right there,” said Langley. “We look at it all weekend when they’re gone or not working. It is literally reach out and touch.”

Even with the project happening so close to her home, she did not know the blasting would happen.

“We have not received any notification and as I know of no neighbors received any notification,” continued Langley.

She says that she wishes the city were more on top of notifying the residents.

“It does help ease people’s minds when they are notified of situations like this just because you expect the unexpected and sometimes its worse than think or could be better than you think but not until it happens,”

Blasting will happen again this coming Monday, December 3, at 2:00 pm. I-565 will be temporarily closed for about 10 minutes near the Zierdt Road exit.