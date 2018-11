× Threat of rain prompts schedule changes for Christmas parades

The threat of rain has prompted several towns to change their plans for Christmas parades this weekend.

Florence’s parade, initially scheduled for Friday, November 30, will now be Monday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m.

The Rainsville parade will be this Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Hollywood’s parade was scheduled for Saturday. Now the town can gather for the parade on December 15th. The lineup begins at 2:30, parade begins at 3:30.