× Substitute teachers will get a raise in 2019 in Albertville City Schools

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Substitute teachers in the Albertville City School System will be getting a pay increase in the new year.

It’s about two weeks and counting until Albertville’s students are out for Christmas break until 2019. For substitute teachers like Payne Pirando, the new year comes with new pay. Substitute teachers serving the system will be receiving a 10-20% pay increase. “I was very surprised and excited at the same time,” Pirando said, “I think it’s great.”

The system has a contract with a company called Spur to provide substitute teachers and other substitute staff. The company announced new pricing, which lowered costs for the system. Superintendent Boyd English says they decided to disperse those savings. “Everyone is important in the Albertville City School System and we were more than happy to pass on our savings in form of a raise for our substitutes” English said, “Instead of taking those savings in our system at the Central Office level, we wanted to pass that on to our employees that mean so much to us by giving them a pay raise.”

There is also a need for substitute teachers within the system. Marshall County’s unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the state at 3.3%. “We have to be attractive. We have to make sure that we’re competitive with other school systems in our area and this will help us be competitive and lead the way,” English said.

The increase is effective January first.