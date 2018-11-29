× Student charged with making threat against Muscle Shoals school

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Police arrested a student for sending a threatening message to iPhones at Muscle Shoals Career Academy Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Carson Nash, 18, is accused of sending an image of two people armed with weapons that contained the message “Columbine school shooters on the way.”

The school was locked down around 10:15 a.m., when a school resource officer reported the threat.

Nash sent the message using the AirDrop feature on an iPhone, which lets users send files directly to other iPhones that are nearby. Muscle Shoals police said Nash altered the iPhone the message was sent from to make it appear as though the image was coming from a Muscle Shoals City Schools faculty member.

Police said they traced the message back to Nash’s iPhone by the IP address.