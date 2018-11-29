Stormy Setup for Saturday: what to expect from weekend storms

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a broad area where severe storms could develop west of Alabama on Friday afternoon and evening: including an ENHANCED RISK from eastern Texas to the Mississippi River. There is a MARGINAL RISK for North Alabama Saturday and a SLIGHT RISK in Central and South Alabama on Saturday:

The storm system generating the active weather west of us Friday pushes rain and some storms in late Friday night through Saturday morning. A more stable atmosphere over Alabama and Middle Tennessee should prevent any severe storms early Saturday morning, but some strong storms are possible in South Alabama near the Gulf Coast in particular.

Rain is most likely from around 3 AM to 10 AM Saturday, and some it could be locally-heavy producing more than an 1/2” to 1” of total rainfall Saturday morning.

The main dynamics (muscle) of this system move away just as the better fuel (unstable air) develops in North and Central Alabama after 10 AM Saturday. There might be enough ‘muscle’ with a weak dry line (‘front’ between humid and dry air) to kick off a brief round of storms between noon and 6 PM.

IF STORMS DEVELOP they could become severe. The chance of those storms firing? Low: only about 10-20%. Why? A layer of dry air just above the surface may help to keep the ‘lid’ on any afternoon or evening storms. If it does, we end up with a breezy, mild afternoon with no trouble at all. If the system still has just enough to overpower that dry air, we’ll be tracking some storms.

What do you do with information like that? That’s clearly two distinct, different scenarios. Understand that there is no crystal ball or time machine to see the future. What we do is estimate the outcome based on experience and computer guidance. There is always room for adjustments, so be ready for storms if they should develop.

Warming short, cold roars back: Sunday looks like a warm, mostly dry day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s (might get a 70ºF+ in Northwest Alabama) in the afternoon.

A cold front passes early Monday, and colder weather follows for the rest of next week. Expect highs in the 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; morning lows drop into the 20s and 30s.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt