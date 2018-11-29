Pink and black residue on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Madison County

Hardee's

8827 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 83

Ice machine has pink and black residue inside of it. Follow Up: The ice machine was cleaned.

Food was at improper temperatures. Ham 58ºF, liquid egg 46ºF, meat & cheese mix 58ºF. Follow up: No liquid egg available, meat & cheese 40ºF, and ham 40ºF.



All violations were corrected.

International House of Pancakes

8622 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 84

Residue found in soda nozzles. Warewashing machine (we were told by the restaurant it was the dishwashing machine) had no concentration of sanitizer when operating. Follow Up: Person in charge cleaned residue found in soda nozzles. During the time of follow up, the warewashing machine was operating with sanitizer concentration.

Food at improper temperatures. Shell eggs and shredded cheese were stored in the reach in cooler, being held 50ºF. Follow Up: Shell eggs and shredded cheese were at 41ºF.



The manager says they immediately got someone to come and fix the machine and emphasized the pride they take in the restaurant and its health score.

All violations were corrected.

Clean Plate Winner:

Ruth Rose Southern Tea Room

1047 Jeff Rd NW #9, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 100

Looking for some home comfort during these chilly fall days?

Ruth Rose Southern Tea Room on Jeff Rd. in Huntsville will warm your soul with their fresh southern cooking.

In her grandmother's memory, owner Ta'sha Parks is serving up insanely good cornmeal-crusted fish, fried pork chops and chicken -- each with a secret combination of spices.

Compliment your main course with sides like greens with a kick, a luscious mac and cheese, perfectly seasoned pinto beans and candied yams for a sweet finish.

And don't forget to grab a red velvet cupcake.

From the taste of the food to the cleanliness of the restaurant -- you can tell she truly cares.

"That's the most rewarding. That I did something and made something that they enjoyed and was actually fulfilling," Parks said.