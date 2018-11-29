× Old tires being illegally dumped on Madison County road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A quiet, lightly-traveled Madison County road, is being used for another purpose: a tire dumping ground.

That’s what residents said Blake Bottom Road is turning into.

One business manager and nearby resident said he’s tired of it.

“We live in one of the greatest cities in this country. And why are we doing this?” said Paul Belcher. “Throwing the tires along the road. It’s an eyesore, I just don’t get it.”

Belcher said there’s a tire shop on Blake Bottom that recycles used tires. He said the culprits could just take them there instead.

“Between here and the other end of this road, there’s probably one hundred tires at least,” he said.

Many places charge a fee to recycle old tires. But there are locations in Madison County that do not charge residents.

District 1 Landfill 385 Beth Road New Market, AL 35761

District 3E Office 4273 Highway 72 East Brownsboro, AL 35741

District 3 Office 161 Walnut Street New Hope, AL 35760

District 4 Office 6084 Highway 53 Harvest, AL 35749



These locations do not recycle old tires for commercial businesses.

Madison County law enforcement said no one had reported the dumping. They even searched back as far as October 1 and found no complaints.

But Alabama state law does prohibit dumping. According to state code:

Littering is a Class C Misdemeanor

The first conviction carries a $250 fine

Any subsequent convictions carry a $500 fine