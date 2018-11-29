New taco joint to open in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — Residents in Florence will soon get to enjoy a new restaurant in the area.

Taco Garage offers an uncomplicated menu and a casual eating experience. Their motto is “Real tacos for real people that taste real good.”

Menu items include enchiladas, carnitas, salads and of course, tacos. You will also be able to pick from a variety of sides like chili con queso, mexicali fires and charro beans. For a complete look at their menu, click here.

According to a post on Florence’s Facebook page, the eatery will open at 2901 Mall Road in early 2019.