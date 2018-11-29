Majestic unicorn frolics with reindeer and Frosty’s family on Spencer Lakes Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This entry comes from George Gregory for a display located at 360 Spencer Lakes Drive in Meridianville. George wrote, "my papa decorates the house every year and to show some appreciation. I thought it would be a good idea to tell you guys."

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know! We will highlight a different display every night until Christmas Eve on WHNT News 19 at 10.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.