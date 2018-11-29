× Madison County residents sue bus company over fatal Mississippi crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two Madison County people who were on a tour bus that crashed in Mississippi are suing the bus company and its driver.

George and Hassie Nance filed the civil lawsuit in Calhoun County against Teague VIP Express, the company that owned the bus, and bus driver Robin Vines.

The bus crashed Nov. 14 in DeSoto County, Miss., just a couple of hours after picking up passengers in Huntsville to take them to Tunica. Betty Jo Russell, 70, and Cynthia Hardin, 61, were killed in the crash.

The lawsuit claims the bus was operating too fast for weather conditions, causing the driver to lose control and overturn. It also claims Vines was not fully licensed as a commercial vehicle driver in Alabama and was untrained.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages by a jury trial.