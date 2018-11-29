× Limestone County officials searching for ‘suspect’ on Huber Road

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says several deputies are in the area of Hubert Road and Hays Mill Road right now.

Deputies say the driver of a vehicle led them on a chase that ended on Huber Road, then the man ran away.

There isn’t much information about the man, only that he stands 5’6″ tall, is in his 30s and was wearing a black/green jacket when they last saw him.

Investigators have not said what started the chase or why they were looking for him.

Please avoid the area at this time.

