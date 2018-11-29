Lauderdale County missing person case still not resolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – After more than two years a Lauderdale County man is still classified as missing. Detectives say the case is still fresh on their minds, and they would like to finally close it. In September 2016, Robert Deshawn Childers allegedly walked away from his Cloverdale home. According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, he was not reported missing for two days.

Deputies, assisted by volunteers, followed up on possible sightings of Childers in the weeks after his disappearance. All of those leads hit a dead end.

Detectives working the case say several people have been interviewed about the disappearance, but so far nothing has come from them. The sheriff’s office is holding out hope someone with information will come forward.

There are three ways you can help detectives through the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. To speak directly with an operator dial (256) 386-8685. You also have the option of texting. Send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). You may also submit a tip directly on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. All tips are kept anonymous and are not tracked.