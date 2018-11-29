Foley Police locate missing woman

FOLEY, Ala. — Foley Police confirm 78-year-old Gladys Novak Sutton has been safely located.

Previously reported

FOLEY, Ala. — The Foley Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Police say 78-year-old Gladys Novak Sutton was last seen at her home in Foley around 11:30 a.m. on November 28. Sutton may be traveling in a 2010 silver Ford Mustang with Alabama plate 8309AL3.

Sutton is described to be 5’8″ tall, weigh about 155 lbs, with white hair and blue eyes. Police say she may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Foley Police at