FBI bringing 1,350 jobs to Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The FBI on Thursday announced a major expansion at Redstone Arsenal as it plans to bring hundreds of jobs to the Army base in Huntsville.

Our news partners AL.com report the agency is relocating 1,350 employees from locations in and near Washington, according to Robert Hamilton, senior executive, FBI Redstone Arsenal.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle told AL.com on Thursday that the new jobs are part of an anticipated FBI expansion on the arsenal that will ultimately reach between 4,000 and 5,000 jobs.

In a presentation at the annual Redstone Update, Hamilton said a large-scale operations support building should be ready for occupancy in early 2021.