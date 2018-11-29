Crimson Tide fan shows off his memorabilia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Alabama fans all over the state are getting ready for the National Championship rematch with the University of Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. One Albertville man's home is ready for the game, completely decked out in Bama gear.

"I love Alabama football," said Alabama football fan Joe Maddox.

88-year-old Joe Maddox has been a fan of the Crimson Tide for as long as he can remember.

"When I was just a young kid, I caught on to Alabama football," Maddox said.

Now, his house is stocked with Alabama memorabilia. Maddox has two rooms filled to the brim with crimson and white, plus some in his garage and even more in storage cause he's run out of room to put it all.

"It's been kind of a slow, gradual increase. The kids started buying me little stuff, my wife started getting me stuff and it just started from there and it got to where it is now," Maddox said.

Maddox's whole family, except for one Auburn fan, roots for the Tide so he's looking forward to cheering on his team with his family this weekend.

"Georgia's got a good team now you can't take that away from them and Kirby smart is a good coach. Of course, he learned from the best, so I think it'll be a good game," Maddox said.

Maddox's score prediction for the matchup against UGA? 42 to 17.

"Roll Tide!" Maddox said.