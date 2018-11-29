× Authorities make one arrest, search for suspect they say stole from an elderly man while he was in the hospital

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have made one arrest and are searching for a woman they say took money and property from an elderly man’s home while he was in the hospital.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Amber Deann Roberson, 31, for first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly. Investigators also charged Jason Bernard Gilbert, 39, with first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly. He currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond.

On September 29, a 77-year-old man reported that when he returned from the hospital he discovered over $2,500 worth of cash and property was missing from his home.

The man told deputies that since his wife died, only one person had a key to his home, his former neighbor Amber Roberson. He told deputies that Roberson checked on him every week.

Investigators discovered that on the day the property went missing, Roberson had called the hospital. They believe she may have been checking to make sure he was still in the hospital and not at home.

Authorities say they have surveillance footage from a local business showing Gilbert, who is Roberson’s boyfriend, selling some of the stolen items. Investigators said that during their interview with Gilbert, he changed his story several times before eventually confessing to the crime.

Anyone with information about Roberson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 256-232-0111.