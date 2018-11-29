18-year-old Good Samaritan tends to 12-year-old shooting victim on Thanksgiving at Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A 12-year-old girl is still recovering from being shot inside the Riverchase Galleria mall on Thanksgiving. No one has been charged for shooting her, and the state didn't mention any suspect in that incident nor did they charge 20-year-old Erron Brown with her injury.

Fortunately for the girl, a compassionate young man immediately stepped in to help her amid the chaos.

"God put people in certain places for certain reasons," Reshad Billingsley said.

Billingsley's reason for being in the mall in on Thanksgiving revolves around shoe shopping.

"I was just over there browsing, looking for some shoes and stuff, that's when I heard the gunshots and that's when I took cover," Billingsley said. "I got to safety and everybody was just running. It was like chaotic."

Billingsley explained he found safety and prepared to help lots of people.

"I was trying to get everyone to follow me and come over to where I was," Billingsley recalled. "There was also an exit from where I was."

Fortunately, he came across a child who needed help.

"That's when I had crossed Molly's path and you know, took care of her after that," Billingsley said.

Molly is the 12-year-old victim in the shooting.

"Her grandmother and her sister were saying that she was hurt," Billingsley remembered. "The first thing that went through my head was like, she might have got shot. I laid her down and that's when I seen the blood on her shirt. So I lifted her shirt up and there was the bullet wound."

Billingsley said he's a member of the US Army National Guard, and he's proud to put his training to use.

"When I was in basic training, I did a two to three-week course of specific medic training," Billingsley explained. "I'm just glad I was there to help Molly that night."