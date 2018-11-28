Tons of inflatables bring pop culture and holiday cheer to Adalene Lane in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year again and we are showcasing Christmas Lights from around the Tennessee Valley!

This entry comes from Ron Finlaw at 104 Adalene Lane in Madison. There are 22,000 LED lights and 15 Christmas inflatables. The lights will run every night through December 29th.

Ron says there over 65 man hours went into the installation. He adds that he enjoys putting out the lights each year with his three sons Chandler, Ben, and Josh.

If you know where to spot a spectacular display, let us know!

