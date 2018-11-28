× Sensory Santa Toy Drive Underway Now

Madison, Ala. – KultureCity, with the help of Madison behavior Therapy, is once again hosting a Sensory Santa event – allowing those with sensory sensitivities and their families to enjoy the holiday tradition.

Founded in 2013 and based out of Birmingham, Alabama, KultureCity is a non-profit “with the mission to inspire the community to join in creating a world where all autistic individuals can be accepted, included and fulfill their potential.”

As part of the local Sensory Santa event, the children will also receive small gifts.

Those at Madison Behavior Therapy are aiding in the toy drive, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for children ages 2-13. The donated toys range in value from $5 – $10 and are typically educational and gender-neutral.

There are several ways to participate.

Throgh December 10, you can drop off a gift at the following locations:

Piper and Leaf – Lowe Mill, 2211 Seminole Drive, Huntsville – 9am-9m (Mon-Sat)

Piper and Leaf – 7504 A4 Highway 72 W, Madison – 9am-9pm (Mon-Sat)

Progress Bank – 201 Williams Avenue, Huntsville – 10am-4pm (Mon-Fri)

Progress Bank – 2746 Carl T. Jones Drive, Huntsville – 8:30am-5pm (Mon-Fri)

Progress Bank – 8337 Highway 72, Madison – 8:30am-5pm (Mon-Fri)

InnerSpace Brewery – 2414 Clinton Avenue W, Huntsville – 5pm-10pm (Fri-Sat)

InnerSpace Brewing Company is also hosting an event to support the toy drive.

On Saturday, December 8 from 3pm – 6pm, the brewery will hold its first Christmas Cookie contest.

Tickets are $5 at the door of free if you bring a gift ($2-10) to drop off for Sensory Santa.

It’s a family appropriate event with a cookie decorating station for children of all ages, and seasonal beer specials for those 21 and older.

For entrants, the rules are easy. Bring at least 4 dozen of your favorite Christmas cookies cut into quarter size pieces. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.