× More blasting dates, 565 closures set for Town Madison construction

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police plan to stop traffic on Interstate 565 in the Madison city limits Thursday and Monday due to construction work related to the Town Madison development.

At 2 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, all lanes of I-565 will be temporarily closed for about 10 minutes, police said. The closure will allow blasting to take place in relation to an exit ramp in the area around Zierdt Road, where the development is currently under construction.

Police said anyone who has to travel during that time and cannot wait for the delay should find an alternate route.