Hoover city councilman to address reporters on Thursday amid ongoing investigation into fatal mall shooting on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOVER, Ala - The City of Hoover said Councilman Derrick Murphy will deliver a statement to the media regarding the Riverchase Galleria mall shooting on November 22.

The gathering is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Hoover City Council Chambers. The city said the mayor, members of the council and the police chief are expected to be there.

Additionally, the city is postponing its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony initially set for Thursday. They have not scheduled the date yet.

In a news release regarding the lighting, the city said, 'During this time, we continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Mr. Emantic “EJ” Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. and all others affected by those events. We want healing for the community, and we invite all persons of every faith to pray for the Bradford family and encourage all houses of worship to pray for God’s help in unifying our community.'

The Hoover Police Department admitted they fatally shot 21-year-old Bradford in the chaos of an altercation at the mall. Officers initially identified Bradford as the shooter. He did have a gun during the time of the shooting.

However, the department backtracked and said he was 'brandishing a gun' and was a part of the altercation. Then, they stepped back again and said he was holding a gun and might not have been involved in the altercation, but was not the shooter they were looking for. That person is still at large.

The department is receiving growing pressure to release body cam footage from the scene. WHNT News 19's request for the footage was denied.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is handling the investigation, said in an email to WHNT News 19, 'ALEA will not release information concerning pending criminal investigations and will provide updates as appropriate. Disclosure of such information is considered detrimental to the best interest of the public and will be kept confidential to protect public safety and the civil rights of involved individuals.'

Along with Bradford, a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male were also injured. The attorney for Brian Wilson, the man injured in the shooting, said he was still in the trauma unit.